Satyapal Malik’s fearless voice for farmers, democratic values stood out: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru, Aug 5 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday condoled the passing of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik, saying his fearless voice for farmers and democratic values stood out in today’s political climate.

Malik, who also served as Governor of Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya, and Odisha during his long political career, died at a hospital in New Delhi earlier in the day after a prolonged illness. He was 79.

“Satyapal Malik’s passing marks the end of an era in Indian public life. A seasoned leader who served as Governor in multiple states, he was never afraid to speak his mind—even when it meant challenging those in power,” Siddaramaiah posted on 'X'.

“His fearless voice for farmers and democratic values stood out in today’s political climate. My sincere condolences to his family and all who admired his integrity and service. May his life continue to inspire principled public leadership,” he added.

As Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Malik oversaw the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019. Coincidentally, he passed away on the sixth anniversary of the Centre’s move.

In the years following his gubernatorial tenure, Malik made headlines with a series of controversial statements, including allegations that he was offered a bribe to clear files for two major projects in Jammu and Kashmir. He also openly criticised the BJP-led central government on issues related to the farmers’ protest and the Pulwama terror attack. PTI KSU SSK