'Satyender social worker, not politician,' says wife as AAP leader comes home

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Diwali arrived early for the family of AAP leader Satyender Jain, who was granted bail on Friday after having served more than two years in the central prison here.

"It's like Diwali has come early for us," his daughter said, reflecting the relief and happiness at the end of her father's legal battle, at least for now.

The former health minister was granted bail by the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May 2022 on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Jain's release is expected to serve as a shot in the arm to the party which gears for the upcoming assembly election in Delhi. He was the sole remaining AAP leader who was lodged in jail.

"I have been waiting for this moment for a long time. Satyender is not a politician, he is a social worker, and he will continue to contribute to society," Jain's wife said.

"It has been tough for us, but I knew Satyender had done nothing wrong. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who stood by us in this difficult time," she added.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was released from jail in August after spending 17 months in Tihar in an excise policy case. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail on September 13. PTI SHB SJJ SHB VN VN