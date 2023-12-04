Saudi Arabia's Hajj minister undertakes India visit

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Saudi Arabia's Minister for Hajj and Umrah Tawfig bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah has embarked on a visit to India with an aim of streamlining and outlining comprehensive plans for hosting Indian pilgrims and Umrah performers.

A readout released by the Saudi embassy in Delhi said Al-Rabiah will engage in high-level discussions with Indian leaders and prominent figures in the Hajj and Umrah services sector, with a focus on strengthening coordination and collaboration.

It said the collective aim is to bring about a qualitative and unique transformation in the experience of the pilgrims, further underscoring Saudi Arabia's enduring dedication to serving them and visitors with "unparalleled" hospitality.

Al-Rabiah's visit to India is an important part of a series of international tours aimed at showcasing Saudi Arabia's unwavering commitment to serving Umrah performers and visitors, it said.

"This visit aims to achieve significant advancements in streamlining procedures, enhancing services, and outlining comprehensive plans for hosting pilgrims and Umrah performers, aligning closely with the outlined objectives of 'Saudi Vision 2030'," it said.

"Specifically, the discussions will focus on facilitating the smooth travel of Indian guests to the revered two Holy Mosques, underscoring the commitment to providing convenient and efficient services," it said.

"To further streamline processes for Indian Umrah seekers, an inaugural exhibition for the Nusuk platform and the Tasheer e-visa-issuing centre will be organised during the visit," it said.

The Saudi government said this initiative highlights the "dedication" to providing seamless and user-friendly services for Umrah performers from India.

The minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior officials and representatives from the private sector and associated entities.

"The visit aims to introduce an array of facilities available to the guests of Allah from India, emphasising the distinctive benefits of the electronic Umrah visa and the Nusuk platform, reinforcing the commitment to providing exceptional services," it said.

It further said these international visits reflect the Ministry's continuous efforts in the Hajj ecosystem to establish robust communication channels and foster cooperation with countries worldwide.

"The primary objective of these trips is to showcase the exceptional services provided by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Umrah seekers and visitors coming to the Kingdom," the readout said.

"Moreover, the initiatives seek to facilitate and enhance the procedures for those travelling to Makkah and Madinah, aligning with the government's steadfast commitment to creating the best possible experience for the guests of Allah," it said. PTI MPB DV DV