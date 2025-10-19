Saudia flight diverted to Thiruvananthapuram after passenger falls ill mid-air

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 19 (PTI) A Saudia flight from Jakarta in Indonesia to Madinah in Saudi Arabia was diverted to the airport here on Sunday following a medical emergency onboard, airport authorities said.

According to airport officials, Saudia flight 821, which took off from Jakarta, diverted midway after a passenger fell unconscious.

The flight contacted Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, where arrangements were made for an emergency landing and medical assistance.

The aircraft landed around 6.30 pm, and the passenger, an Indonesian national, was immediately rushed to Ananthapuri Hospital, authorities said.

Meanwhile, hospital officials said the passenger was brought in with complaints of chest pain and is being treated at the emergency unit.

ECG and blood tests are being conducted, they added.

Airport authorities said that the flight will depart for Madinah soon.