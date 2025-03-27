'Saugat-e-Modi' kit to be distributed in Rajasthan from Friday

Jaipur: President of BJP Minority Cell in Rajasthan Hamid Khan Mewati said on Thursday that the 'Saugat-e-Modi' kit distribution programme will be launched on Friday from Sanganer, the Assembly constituency of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

He said that ration kits will be distributed to needy Muslim "sisters".

Mewati, while talking to reporters here on Thursday, said that under this campaign, these kits will be distributed to over one lakh needy "sisters" in all 200 Assembly constituencies of the state.

He said this campaign is being considered as an effort to provide assistance to poor and needy minority families as well as to increase its reach to different sections of the society. Each post bearer of the mosque committee will identify 100 needy persons and deliver the 'Saugat-e-Modi' kit to them as a gift.

He said that there is an atmosphere of happiness in the community due to the announcement of distribution of 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits on Eid.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on behalf of the Minority Cell and the people of the Muslim community of the state.

He said that the BJP's policy is of "Antyodaya" and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is working on this policy. Whether it is a matter of providing housing to the minority community, providing LPG cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme, or releasing separate funds in the budget for the Mewat Board.

Mewati said that the kit will include food items like flour, pulses, rice, oil, clothes, vermicelli, dates, dry fruits and sugar.