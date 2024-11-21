Saura Swasthya launched: Karnataka to power 5,000 health facilities with solar energy

Bengaluru, Nov 21 (PTI) Karnataka Health Department in collaboration with SELCO Foundation launched the 'Saura Swasthya' initiative on Thursday. The programme aims to solar-power 5,000 health facilities across the state.

The announcement was made by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

In a statement, the health department said that the state government is using solar energy as a critical strategy to strengthen healthcare delivery in rural areas.

"This initiative aims to solar-power 5,000 health facilities across Karnataka, impacting over 3 crore people in rural communities. It exemplifies how sustainable energy can overall strengthen healthcare delivery and health systems," it stated.

Speaking at the event, Rao emphasised, "Saura Swasthya will not only ensure 24/7 operations and delivery of healthcare but also lead to immense savings in terms of electricity bills for our hospitals." Harish Hande, CEO and Founder of SELCO Foundation emphasised the program's global importance, stating, "We aim to collaborate with all states in India and other countries to ensure that every citizen has access to affordable healthcare at their doorstep through decentralized renewable energy." According to health department, Over 1,152 health facilities are already solar-powered, with Raichur becoming the first district in Karnataka to run all its health facilities entirely on solar energy.

Solar energy has reduced electricity bills for health centres by up to 70 per cent, saving the state government over Rs 100 crores in the next 10 years. All centres are free from expensive diesel generators.

"Reliable energy enables health workers, many of whom are women, to provide safer, more effective care. Patients benefit by avoiding long travel distances, saving transport costs, and reducing wage loss," it stated.

"In addition to creating the required solar energy infrastructure at the health facility, under Saura Swasthya program, systems and processes that demonstrate ownership, management, and regular maintenance of the energy systems and appliances will also be created," the statement added. PTI AMP ADB