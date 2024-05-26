Saurabh Bharadwaj directs chief secy to ensure speedy probe into Delhi children's hospital fire

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday directed the chief secretary to ensure a speedy inquiry into the fire incident at a private children's hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar that left seven newborns dead.

Delhi Fire Services officials said the blaze broke out at the Baby Care New Born Hospital around 11:30 pm on Saturday and spread to two adjacent buildings.

Twelve newborns were rescued from the facility but seven of them died. Five babies are undergoing treatment at another hospital, they said.

Following the incident, Bharadwaj sent directions to Health Secretary SB Deepak Kumar and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

In the communication, he said directions were emailed to Deepak Kumar since he was not responding to phone calls and messages.

Bharadwaj ordered a speedy inquiry and sought the names and designations of officers or private people responsible for the "negligence".

He has also issued directions to ensure free treatment of the rescued infants in the best private hospitals under the city government's Farishtey scheme.

Ordering speedy release of compensation to the families of the victims and the injured, Bharadwaj also directed to expedite the arrests of those running the facility.

Condoling the deaths, President Droupadi Murmu prayed for strength to the bereaved parents while Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the tragedy is heart-rending.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said those responsible will not be spared.