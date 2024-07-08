Saurabh Bharadwaj to chair review meeting on preparations to tackle dengue

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj will hold a meeting on Monday with medical directors and superintendents of state-run hospitals on preparations to tackle dengue, officials said here.

They said the meeting will be held at the Delhi Secretariat.

"The meeting will be held with health department officials, medical directors and superintendents of Delhi government-run hospitals," an official said.

Last week, an all-department meeting was held to discuss preparations for handling cases of dengue.