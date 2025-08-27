Saurabh Bharadwaj 'unshaken' even after 18-hour ED raid, says Sisodia after meeting AAP leader

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday met the party's Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj, who he said was "unshaken" even after an 18-hour ED raid at his residence.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided the premises of former minister Bharadwaj (45) and some private contractors as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged scam in health infrastructure projects during the previous AAP government in Delhi, official sources said.

After meeting Bharadwaj at the latter's residence in Chirag Dilli, Sisodia said in a post on X, "My brother Saurabh Bhardwaj is unshaken even after an 18-hour ED raid and conspiracies… His courage and determination are an inspiration for us. We are a family, and as long as we stand together, no lie and no conspiracy can ever break us." "Yesterday, the ED created a drama in the name of a raid. I call it a drama because every time the BJP faces a crisis and questions are raised against them, the ED starts raiding people’s houses. As soon as people began questioning the degree of Modi ji, they staged this false raid,” Sisodia told mediapersons.

At least 13 locations in the NCR were searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said. "The raids are a diversionary tactic. The case pertains to the time when Bharadwaj was not holding any ministerial post. The case is false," Sisodia said on Tuesday. PTI SLB ARI