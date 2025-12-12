Savarkar never given recognition he deserves for efforts to eradicate untouchability: Shah

Sri Vijaya Puram, Dec 12 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said VD Savarkar was never given the recognition he deserved for his efforts to eradicate untouchability in the country.

Addressing a programme in Sri Vijaya Puram to commemorate the 115th anniversary of Savarkar's song 'Sagara Praan Talamala', Shah said he courageously fought against the prevalent evils within Hindu society, and continued to progress despite facing opposition from the community.

"Savarkar fought a great battle for the eradication of untouchability. He worked to raise awareness against all the evils of Hindu society," he said.

Shah said that before Independence, anyone brought to the Cellular Jail here was forgotten by their families.

"No one thought they would ever return from this prison. Today, this place has become a pilgrimage for all Indians because Veer Savarkar spent his difficult times here," he said.

Someone from every state was hanged here, he added.

Shah said this place is also associated with the memories of Subhas Chandra Bose, as the Indian National Army (INA) liberated the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Bose named two islands here 'Shaheed' and 'Swaraj', which PM Narendra Modi made official, he said.

Shah said Savarkar was a born patriot and a visionary, besides being a social reformer, a poet, and a writer.

"Very few writers achieve mastery over both prose and poetry. I have read his literature thoroughly, and even today I cannot decide whether he was a better poet or a writer; he excelled in both. He later became a great linguist. He enriched our language by coining many new words. There are over 600 words that Veer Savarkar has given to enrich our languages," he said.

Shah said Savarkar was sentenced to two life sentences in one lifetime.

"When he arrived at the Cellular Jail, the jailer said, 'Savarkar, you have come, but you will not be able to leave'. To this, he replied, 'I will definitely go; the lifespan of your kingdom is shorter than mine. I will leave only after seeing Mother India free'. Such was his unwavering faith in the future of this country and in India's Independence," he said.

"A line by Savarkar is very important for many of his followers like me -- 'valour is not the absence of fear, but victory over fear'. True heroes are those who understand fear and have the courage to defeat it," he said, adding that the ideologue was given the title of 'veer' not by the government but by the people, which reflected his acceptance. PTI SN SOM