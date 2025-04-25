Savarkar remarks: Thank SC for giving Rahul slap in the face, says Fadnavis

Mumbai: The Supreme Court has shown Congress leader Rahul Gandhi his place for his remarks against freedom fighter VD Savarkar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the apex court censured Gandhi for "irresponsible" remarks on Savarkar at a rally in Maharashtra but stayed the criminal proceedings against him.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan said, "Let's not mock our freedom fighters." The SC bench also warned that any further statement by him (Gandhi) will be taken up suo motu.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "I thank the Supreme Court for giving Rahul Gandhi a slap in the face. He has been insulting national icons like Savarkar. Hope Rahul Gandhi, who keeps swearing by the Constitution, abides by the SC orders." The case stems from the Congress leader's comments on Savarkar made on November 17, 2022, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra at a rally in Maharashtra's Akola district.