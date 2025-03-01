Savarkar row: Court asks Rahul to be present to seek bail; permanent exemption plea hearing on May 9

Nashik, Mar 1 (PTI) A court in Nashik on Saturday directed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to be present in person to get bail in a defamation case filed against him for remarks made on Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2022.

The defamation case against Gandhi was filed under sections 500 and 504 of Indian Penal Code by Nashik-resident Devendra Bhutada through advocate Manoj Pingle. In the plea, Bhutada claimed some remarks of Gandhi about Savarkar had hurt his feelings.

During the hearing on Saturday, 10th Joint Civil Judge, Senior Division and Additional CJM, Nashik RC Narwadia said Gandhi will have to be present in person to seek bail.

Gandhi's lawyers Jayant Jaybhave and Akash Chhajed filed an application seeking that the Congress leader be allowed permanent exemption from appearance and he be allowed to attend through video conferencing whenever required.

The hearing on Gandhi's application for permanent exemption will be taken up on May 9, the petitioner's lawyer Pingle said.