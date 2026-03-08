Savarkar staunch patriot, his explanation on Hindutva still relevant: Gadkari

Nagpur, Mar 8 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was a staunch patriot with a scientific ideological perspective, and his explanation of Hindutva is still relevant and useful.

In an apparent reference to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Gadkari said he once told a "big political leader", who was critical of Savarkar, that if the legendary freedom fighter is not great, then no one in the country is great.

Addressing a programme on Saturday organised by Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Smarak Samiti, where former Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande (retd) was felicitated, Gadkari said Savarkar is a source of inspiration for everyone.

"Not only was he a staunch patriot, but he was an excellent poet, philosopher and historian. But, most importantly, he was an ideal social reformer. The ideological perspective of Savarkar was scientific. The explanation he gave about Hindutva is still very useful and relevant in the present times," the senior BJP leader said.

It was Savarkar's clear opinion that the caste system and its divisions, as well as untouchability present in Hindu society, should be completely destroyed, he pointed out.

"No person is superior because of his caste; a person becomes superior because of his qualities, this was the belief Savarkar held. The entire life of Savarkar is an example of sacrifice, penance, and dedication. No family has sacrificed as much for the country as that of Savarkar," he asserted.

Savarkar was a staunch patriot and his writings, as well as the movie based on him, should reach more and more people, Gadkari added.

"There is one big political leader who is critical of Savarkar. Once, I told him to read about Savarkar properly. During the conversation, I told him if Savarkar is not great, then no one is great in this country," he said.

"I told this leader you can criticise the ideology and there can be differences of opinion on ideology. But, no one has sacrificed more for the country than Savarkar and his family," Gadkari added.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has claimed several times that Savarkar apologised to the British to get out of jail. The Congress leader is facing a defamation case in a Pune court over his remarks about the revolutionary. The case has been filed by the Hindutva ideologue's grandnephew.