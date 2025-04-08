Save Bandipur: Environmentalists form human chain against lifting night traffic ban

Chamarajanagar: Several environmentalists on Tuesday morning formed a human chain against the possible lifting of the night traffic ban on the National Highway running through Bandipur National Park.

The protesters, who have launched the 'Save Bandipur campaign', accused the Karnataka government of showing leniency owing to the Kerala government's request to lift the night traffic ban in this eco-sensitive zone.

The protesters formed the human chain at Bhuvaneshwari Circle in the district headquarters town of Chamarajanagar.

They demanded that the night traffic ban should continue in the Bandipur forest, which is home to many endangered species including tigers, leopards and elephants.

The environmentalists appealed to the Karnataka government not to yield to any pressure from Kerala.

A mega protest had taken place on Sunday at Chamarajanagar, where a large number of people took out a march against the possible lifting of the night traffic ban.