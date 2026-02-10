'Save life or work?' asks Trilokpuri knife attack victim's brother

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) For Rakesh, the younger brother of an auto workshop owner who was stabbed to death in east Delhi's Trilokpuri, the locality is so unsafe that one can hardly ply his trade without fearing for his life.

"Apni jaan bachaye ya kaam kare!" he said on Tuesday, a day after his brother Veer Singh was killed in a knife attack.

Rakesh said the attack stemmed from a trivial row that arose when three men insisted on charging their phones at his brother's repair shop.

"The only mistake of my brother was that he refused," he said.

Rakesh was standing nearby when Veer Singh was stabbed within minutes of the exchange.

The same evening, police arrested two men, Yamin and Yaseen, aged 31 and 28, and recovered the knife allegedly used in the crime.

During interrogation, the two confessed that they stabbed Veer Singh and his employee Ram Kishan over charging, an officer said.

Rakesh blamed the lack of policing in the area for the hair-trigger violence.

"Our family is ruined. We want justice. The lives of two children have been destroyed. Who will take responsibility?" he said.

Meanwhile, a police officer said that they have already stepped up security in the area.

On Monday, when the police responded to a call, they found that two people with stab wounds had been taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

Both had sustained stab injuries and were initially stated to be in stable condition.

During treatment, the condition of Veer Singh deteriorated, and he was referred to a higher centre, where he was declared brought dead.

