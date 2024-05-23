'Save Punjab's nasal and fasal': state BJP chief Jakhar to PM Modi

Patiala, May 23 (PTI) Imploring Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save the 'nasal' (generation) and fasal (crop) of Punjab, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said only a strong and robust leadership at the Centre and in Chandigarh can save the state's future.

"Today's Punjab is not the same. The People of Punjab are looking at you with hope," Jakhar said at a rally here before Modi's address.

Jakhar said a dishonest state Congress has completely "surrendered" before the Aam Aadmi Party at Punjab's cost and the state currently has no leadership whatsoever, and whatever remains is no better than a mockery.

"The opposition Congress was supposed to reign in the wrongdoing of the incumbent AAP. But they succumbed under fear," he said.

Highlighting the various farmer-friendly initiatives and schemes undertaken under the Modi regime, Jakhar said every grain of crop produced by farmers in Punjab was being purchased by the Centre.

"But some vested interests have camouflaged themselves as farmers and are playing in the hands of the AAP and the Congress. They talk of democratic ways but do not contest elections and once they did, they lost their security deposits," Jakhar said.

"Punjab farmers need your hand, your support to augment their income," Jakhar said, urging PM Modi. "The state government has failed to come to the rescue of farmers. It's sitting on laurels of central BJP schemes that are helping farmers in Punjab and elsewhere." Lauding the prime minister for his foresight, Jakhar said Modi's decision to go solo in Punjab in this election has hastened BJP's growing footprints in the state.

"This election is only a trial. The BJP will form a strong government in the 2027 assembly elections," Jakhar said. PTI CHS TIR TIR