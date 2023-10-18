Saving govt of the dishonest akin to betraying country: Shiv Sena (UBT) targets assembly speaker

Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar and said saving the government of the "dishonest" is akin to betraying the country.

The sharp attack in the party mouthpiece Saamana comes a day after the Supreme Court granted Narwekar a final opportunity to give it a realistic time frame for deciding the cross-petitions filed by the rival factions of the Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of each other's MLAs following a split in the party.

The editorial said the stand of the "Narwekar tribunal" seems it will not obey the orders of the apex court.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed the SC has clearly stated that 40 rebel MLAs, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stand disqualified.

“To save the government of the dishonest is not protecting the Constitution, but it is like betraying the country,” the editorial said.

It further said the speaker was not mending his ways despite the rap from the Supreme Court.

"The Narwekar tribunal is inviting anarchy by not following the Supreme Court's order," it stated.

The apex court on Tuesday observed the disqualification petitions have to be adjudicated expeditiously. PTI PR NSK