Savita Kamble elected as Mayor of Belagavi Corporation

Belagavi (Karnataka), Feb 15 (PTI) BJP corporator Savita Kamble was on Thursday elected unopposed as the Mayor of Belagavi City Corporation.

Anand Chavan was elected as Deputy Mayor during the election held for both posts in the council hall of the civic body.

While the post of mayor is reserved for scheduled caste women candidates, deputy mayor is for general category. There were only two candidates eligible for the post of mayor in the ruling BJP group -- Savita Kamble, representing ward no 17 and Laxmi Rathod, representing ward no 35.

Both Kamble and Laxmi Rathod had submitted nominations. As Laxmi withdrew her nomination at the last moment, the election officer S B Shettennavar announced that Savita would be the new Mayor.

The opposition Congress-led group did not field any candidate for the post of mayor. They fielded Jyoti Kadolkar for the post of deputy mayor.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Kamble thanked party leaders for choosing her for such a big role. "I come from a humble financial background and I will give my best for the development of Belagavi city," she vowed.

Four members had filed nominations for the deputy mayor post - Jyoti Kadolkar and Shamobi Pathan from the opposition and Anand Chavan and Madhavi Ragoche from the ruling party.

Later, Ragoche and Pathan withdrew their nominations.

With 39 votes, Chavan won the election and was elected deputy Mayor. Kadolkar managed to get only 20 votes. PTI CORR AMP SDP ANE