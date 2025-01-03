Savitribai Phule a beacon of women empowerment: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Savitribai Phule, who came from a backward community and is considered an iconic woman social reformer, on her birth anniversary on Friday, lauding her as a pioneer in education and social reform.

Modi said in a post on X, "She is a beacon of women's empowerment and a pioneer in the field of education and social reform. Her efforts continue to inspire us as we work to ensure a better quality of life for the people."

Tributes to Savitribai Phule Ji on her birth anniversary. She is a beacon of women’s empowerment and a pioneer in the field of education and social reform. Her efforts continue to inspire us as we work to ensure a better quality of life for the people. pic.twitter.com/8JbBZCjBvc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2025

Married to Jyotiba Phule -- a revered social reformer himself -- she was born in 1831 in Maharashtra and considered by many as India's first woman teacher due to her pioneering work for educating women, especially from deprived groups, when it was considered a taboo.