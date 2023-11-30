Sawant govt will collapse after BJP loses LS polls: Congress MP Manickam Tagore

Panaji, Nov 30 (PTI) Congress leader Manickam Tagore on Thursday said the day the BJP loses power at the Centre, the Pramod Sawant-led government of the saffron party in Goa will fall.

The Congress will win both the Lok Sabha constituencies in Goa, he said while on a two-day visit to the state to review the state Congress's preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.

“The day the BJP loses in Delhi after the parliamentary elections, you will see that the Pramod Sawant-led government in Goa also collapses. This government was formed after buying over MLAs with money and with the pressure of the central agencies,” Tagore said.

While the INDIA grouping of the Opposition is a national-level alliance, there will be state-level alliances of opposition parties too, and they will be decided after the next meeting of INDIA, he said.

Thursday's exit polls of assembly elections in five states indicate that the country wants to oust the BJP, Tagore said.

Candidates for the Lok Sabha polls would be selected through a democratic process and announced "on time", Tagore said. PTI RPS KRK