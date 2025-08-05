Sawant hails passage of bill providing reservation for STs in Goa assembly

Panaji, Aug 5 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday hailed the Union government for the passage of a bill to provide reservation to Scheduled Tribes in the state assembly.

'The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025' was moved for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

According to the Bill, the population of the Scheduled Tribes has increased considerably in Goa as per the 2011 census.

It noted that a "peculiar situation" has arisen in the state, wherein the population of the STs was compared to the population of SCs, as per the Primary Census Abstract, 2011, for Goa.

In a post on X, Sawant thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government for the passage of the bill.

"This is a success of the BJP government's persistent efforts and reflects the Modi government's commitment to inclusive governance and tribal empowerment," he wrote.

As of now, no seat in the 40-member Goa assembly is reserved for the ST community, while one seat is reserved for Scheduled Castes. PTI RPS ARU