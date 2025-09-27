Sawant meets Chhattisgarh deputy CM in Panaji

Panaji, Sep 27 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma at his official residence here.

Sharma is in Goa to attend the third edition of the Digital Democracy Dialogue, organised by the Pune-based Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini.

The leaders met at the Goa chief minister's official residence in Altinho.

In a post on X after the meeting, Sawant said he was "delighted to receive traditional garments made from Kosa silk, crafted from the natural treasures of Chhattisgarh." "The uniqueness of Kosa silk lies in its purity — woven with utmost devotion and discipline by skilled artisans, who follow age-old traditions in its making," the chief minister wrote. PTI RPS ARU