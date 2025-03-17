Pramod Sawant pays tribute to ex-CM Parrikar on his death anniversary

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday paid tribute to former CM Manohar Parrikar on his death anniversary, saying he will always be remembered for his administrative skills.

Paid my heartfelt tributes to the former Chief Minister of Goa and former Defence Minister of India, our beloved 'Bhai' Dr Manohar Parrikar, on his Punyatithi at Smrutisthal, Miramar. pic.twitter.com/F3ODmXddjL — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 17, 2025

Senior BJP leader Parrikar, who had also served as the country's defence minister, died in 2019 after battling cancer.

CM Sawant, several other leaders from the state hundreds of people gathered at Parrikar's memorial, located adjacent to the Miramar Beach here, and paid homage to him.

Talking to reporters, Sawant said Parrikar is remembered for his transparency in administration and governance.

The CM recalled that Union minister Nitin Gadkari had termed Parrikar as the "architect of new Goa".

All infrastructure projects envisioned by Parrikar are getting completed, Sawant said.

"I am fortunate that I have been able to complete the infrastructure projects that were started during Parrikar's rule," he added.

The new international airport at Mopa in North Goa, Zuari bridge connecting North and South Goa districts and Atal Sethu, a bridge in state capital Panaji, were some of the infrastructure projects that were passed during Parrikar's tenure, Sawant said.

BJP Goa president Damodar Naik said the state's politics and governance cannot be complete without mentioning about Parrikar.

"He would always be in the hearts of the people of Goa," Naik said.

The late leader's son, Utpal Parrikar, said, "At a personal level, his demise brought in a loss which we cannot overcome. We miss him every day." "He will always be remembered by Goa as the chief minister, and for me, it is a loss that cannot be compensated," he added.

Parrikar was Goa's CM three times - from 2000-2005, 2012-2014 and 2017-2019. He served as defence minister from 2014 to 2017 in the Narendra Modi-led government.