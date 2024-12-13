Sawant pays tribute to late Parrikar on ex-CM’s birth anniversary, lauds his role in Goa’s growth

Panaji, Dec 13 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday paid homage to former CM Manohar Parrikar on his birth anniversary and said he played a big role in the coastal state’s development.

Parrikar, who also served as the Union defence minister, died on March 17, 2019.

Sawant accompanied by a few of his cabinet colleagues and Parrikar’s sons Utpal and Abhijat paid floral tributes to the late BJP leader at his memorial at Miramar beach here.

“Late Parrikar has played a major role in the infrastructure development of the state. He laid the foundation for the state’s development in an all-inclusive manner,” Sawant told reporters after paying respects to the ex-CM.

Sawant said his government has been taking forward the developmental vision initiated by Parrikar. “We have completed almost all the developmental projects envisioned by him during his tenure as the chief minister,” he said.

The CM said the new infrastructure projects taken up by his government are also inspired by the vision of Parrikar, who was immensely popular in Goa. PTI RPS NR