Sawant reviews progress of key infra projects in Goa

Panaji, Jan 2 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of key infrastructure projects under the Union government's special assistance scheme.

Projects worth Rs 512.91 crore have been undertaken in Goa under the Centre's Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme, an official release said.

The chief minister reviewed the status of the works, utilisation of funds and the timelines fixed for their completion.

He instructed all executing departments to expedite the projects, ensure better inter-departmental coordination and adhere to deadlines so that the benefits reach people at the earliest, it said.

The state government remains committed to fast-tracking development initiatives that contribute to economic growth, strengthen public infrastructure and improve the quality of life for citizens, the release quoted Sawant as saying. PTI RPS ARU