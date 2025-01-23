Sawant seeks PM Modi’s guidance to accelerate Goa’s progress: CM’s Office

Panaji, Jan 23 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and sought his guidance to accelerate the coastal state’s progress, the CM’s Office said.

Advertisment

Sawant briefed Modi about various initiatives undertaken by the Goa government and expressed his heartfelt gratitude for his unwavering support, the CMO said.

During his Delhi visit, the CM also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president J P Nadda and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman.

Sawant sought Shah’s guidance and shared with him the work that his government has been doing.

Advertisment

During the meeting with the finance minister, the CMO said, Sawant reiterated Goa’s demand before the 16th Finance Commission for an enhanced share in the “devolution of taxes, which is a key proposal aimed at fostering the state’s development and progress”. PTI RPS NR