Sawant thanks PM Modi for inspiring participation of youth in Ironman 70.3

Panaji, Nov 10 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inspiring youth to participate in events like Ironman 70.3, which was held in the coastal state, saying such programmes strengthen the Fit India movement.

PM Modi on Sunday welcomed the increased participation by youth in events like Ironman 70.3.

He also congratulated young BJP leaders Tejasvi Surya and K. Annamalai for successfully completing the Ironman triathlon.

Taking to X, Sawant said, "Thank you Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for inspiring our youth." "#IRONMAN703 in Goa strengthens #FitIndia, grows sports culture, and boosts tourism. Congratulations to all finishers, organisers and volunteers. Goa will keep hosting world-class endurance events," he wrote. PTI RPS ARU