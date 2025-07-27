Sawant thanks PM Modi for lauding Goa's waste management efforts during Mann ki Baat

Panaji, Jul 27 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hailing the state's efforts in waste management during the Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday.

In the 124th broadcast of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi spoke about the Swachh Bharat mission and appreciated the women-led efforts in waste management at Panaji.

He said in Panaji, waste is divided into 16 categories, and it is being led by women.

"Panaji has even received the President’s award. Cleanliness is not a one-time, one-day task. Only when we accord priority to cleanliness every day, every moment of the year, will the country remain clean," he said in the address to the nation.

Taking to X, Sawant thanked the prime minister and congratulated the women leading the way in waste management.

"Their dedication has not only transformed Panaji's cleanliness standards but has also earned the city the prestigious Rashtrapati Puraskar," he wrote.

"This recognition inspires us to continue working towards a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable Goa," Sawant added. PTI RPS ARU