Jaipur, Dec 28 (PTI) Some masked men uprooted and took away an SBI ATM containing Rs 24 lakh in cash in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.

"Six unknown miscreants uprooted the State Bank of India ATM machine installed in the market of Jodhiasi village in Sribalaji Police Station area with a chain and took it away after putting it in an open Jeep," police said.

Police are examining CCTV footage and trying to identify the thieves. PTI SDA VN VN