SBI manager booked for Rs 1.25 cr fraud in Karnataka

Bidar (Karnataka) Dec 25 (PTI) A case has been registered against an ATM Channel Manager of the SBI for allegedly misusing his official position to fraudulently withdraw and misappropriate funds to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore from a branch account, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Praveen Kumar, who was working as an ATM Channel Manager at the SBI Bidar Regional Office, was deputed to the State Bank of India (SBI) Humnabad branch during the relevant period.

According to police sources, he is absconding.

The case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the Branch Manager of SBI Humnabad, K L Ranganath.

"The accused with the intention of cheating, being a public servant, misused his official authority and unauthorisedly debited Rs 1.25 crore from the SBI branch account, wrote fake vouchers in the names of other customers, made them appear as genuine, committed breach of trust, and cheated the bank,” the FIR said.

Ranganath stated that he has been serving at the branch since July 2023.

The accused was responsible for overseeing the functioning of SBI ATMs and was routinely deputed to various branches in Bidar district whenever cash officers or other officials were on leave.

During his deputation to the SBI Humnabad branch, the accused allegedly withdrew Rs 15 lakh in cash from the branch account, apart from making unauthorised debits amounting to Rs 1.25 crore, the FIR added.

His activities started from August 31, 2024 to November 29, 2025.

Based on the complaint, the Humnabad Police Station registered a case of cheating, forgery and criminal breach of trust.

Police said an investigation has been taken up and further details will emerge during the probe. PTI GMS ROH