SBI seeks extension till June 30 for furnishing details of electoral bonds

New Delhi: State Bank of India on Monday filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking extension of time till June 30, 2024 to furnish details regarding electoral bonds to the Election Commission.

Advertisment

The apex court had asked the nationalised bank to furnish the information by March 6.

In a landmark verdict on February 15, the Supreme Court scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme of anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordering disclosure of the bond's donors, amount and recipients by March 13.

Ordering closure of the controversial scheme forthwith, the top court also directed the State Bank of India(SBI), the authorised financial institution under the scheme, to submit by March 6 the details of electoral bonds purchased since April 12, 2019 till date to the Election Commission of India(ECI), which will publish the information on its official website by March 13.