SBK Singh appointed director general of prisons

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Senior IPS officer S B K Singh was appointed as the Director General (Prisons) on Saturday, a government order said.

Singh, the 1988-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, who was holding charge of Director General (Home Guards) was recently given additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner by an order by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on July 31.

On Thursday, senior 1992-batch IPS officer Satish Golcha, who was the DG (Prisons), was made the Delhi Police Commissioner, succeeding Singh who held the post for just 21 days.

"The Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor is pleased to transfer Sh. S B K Singh, IPS (AGMUT: 1988), holding the charge of Director General (Home Guards) and post him as Director General (Prisons) with immediate effect," the order read.

Golcha's appointment as police commissioner came a day after an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public hearing at her Civil Lines office on Wednesday. The officials, however, said that the posting had nothing to do with the attack.