SBK Singh takes charge as 25th Delhi Police chief after Sanjay Arora's retirement

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Shashi Bhushan Kumar Singh, who has investigated high-profile cases like the Uphaar Fire Tragedy and Ponty Chaddha murder case, took charge as 25th Delhi Police Commissioner, succeeding Sanjay Arora.

He has been given additional charge as Commissioner of Delhi Police. Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, is scheduled to retire in February 2026.

Singh took charge after an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday. His appointment followed after Arora's retirement. He assumed charge after being accorded a guard of honour at the police headquarters.

However, after taking the charge, he did not speak with the media.

With an illustrious career spanning over 36 years, Singh has held several pivotal positions in the Delhi Police and also served as the head of police forces in two northeastern states -- Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

An alumnus of St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi, Singh joined the Indian Police Service after graduation in 1986.

He later completed an MBA degree with a specialisation in Human Resource Management. His policing career reflects a rare blend of field experience, administrative innovation, and technological foresight.

Before assuming charge as the Delhi Police Commissioner, Singh served as the Director General of Home Guards, Delhi.

In Delhi Police, Singh has served in key positions such as ACP Karol Bagh, Additional DCP of South, and DCP in both Northeast and Central districts.

Singh has led and supervised several high-profile and sensitive investigations during his career. Among the most prominent were the Uphaar cinema fire tragedy, which claimed numerous lives and drew nationwide attention. He also investigated the sensational Ponty Chadha murder case.

He was also instrumental in probing a series of complex land scam cases, where he played a key role in unearthing financial irregularities and bringing influential individuals under the scanner.

His investigative acumen and ability to handle high-stakes cases have earned him a reputation as one of the most dependable officers in the force.

Singh later headed the Economic Offences Wing, and served as Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) and Special Commissioner of Police in various domains including Intelligence, Security, Law and Order and Technology and Project Implementation.

As Special CP (Law and Order), the IPS officer introduced Public Facilitation Desks in police stations and supervised major arrangements and investigations across seven police districts comprising 89 police stations.

As Special CP (Security), Singh led high-profile security operations, notably the Republic Day celebrations in 2015 during the visit of then US President Barack Obama and the Indo-Africa Forum Summit the same year which saw participation from 54 heads of state and dignitaries.

Singh’s tenure as DGP of Mizoram was marked by progressive initiatives, including the launch of the state's first all-women police station, a tourist police unit, and the introduction of the Mizoram Safety Application.

He implemented e-challaning for traffic violations and brought Mizoram Police onto social media platforms, while devising strategies to curb drug trafficking across the Myanmar border.

In Arunachal Pradesh, Singh launched the Arunachal Suraksha Mobile Application, introduced an online complaint portal, and set up their official Facebook and X handles for public interaction.

He also promoted over 1,500 constables to honorary head constables, showcasing his commitment to personnel welfare.

A forward-thinking officer, Singh was instrumental in developing the 'Lost Report' mobile application and a web-based Police Clearance Certificate system while serving as Special CP (Intelligence) in Delhi Police.

His career also includes over seven years of service in the Cabinet Secretariat (RAW), with postings in India and abroad.

Decorated with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, and a Silver Medal for National e-Governance, Singh is known for his modern outlook on policing.

He also authors a blog titled 'Spiritual Policeman', offering insights into his unique perspective on law enforcement. PTI BM SSJ SLB NB