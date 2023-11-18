SBKK director Shobha Deepak Singh receives Sumitra Charat Ram Award for Lifetime Achievement

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Classical dancer and director of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK) Shobha Deepak Singh has received the Sumitra Charat Ram Award for Lifetime Achievement 2023.

Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan presented the prestigious award to Singh on Friday evening, recognising her "unwavering dedication to SBKK and her role as an ambassador of Indian culture".

"Tonight, we honour a true legend of Indian classical music, an individual whose dedication has preserved and promoted our musical heritage. Shobhaji’s impact extends beyond music, as she has championed our cultural identity worldwide. With immense pride, I present this lifetime achievement award to a true maestro," Khan said.

The 'Sumitra Charat Ram Award' for Lifetime Achievement was instituted in 2010 to honour eminent artists who have made a lasting contribution to the field of Indian classical music and dance.

“With a heart full of gratitude, I accept this honour, not just for myself but for the collective spirit of our nation. Our art is our soul, and I am humbled to have played a part in preserving it. To the younger generation, embrace our heritage, let its melodies, hues, and movements ignite your passions. This award is not an end but a new beginning, a reminder of my responsibility to continue serving our nation’s artistic legacy," Singh said.

The 80-year-old director of the Kendra is known for her contribution towards the revival of martial dance form Mayurbhanj Chhau.

Singh has also helmed popular dance dramas including 'Krishna' and 'Shri Ram' that showcase a wide range of Indian classical dance forms such as Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Kathak, Chhau, and Kalaripayattu.

The evening also saw a captivating sarod recital by Khan and his sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash.

Previous recipients of the award include Pt. Birju Maharaj, Kishori Amonkar, Mayadhar Raut, Kumudini Lakhia, Pt. Jasraj, Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, Girija Devi, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Dr.Sonal Mansingh and Dr. Uma Sharma.