SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar meets CM Adityanath, hails him for UP's 'progress'

Lucknow, Jul 21 (PTI) Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, who recently joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), on Friday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here and hailed him for the state's "progress".

Rajbhar's two sons -- Arvind Rajbhar and Arun Rajbhar -- were also present during the meeting.

"After joining the NDA, had a courtesy meeting with the respected Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, at his residence in Lucknow," Om Prakash Rajbhar tweeted.

"During the discussion, it was agreed to send the proposal for Scheduled Tribe status to the Bhar/Rajbhar caste (following the instructions of Allahabad High Court) to the Government of India. Walking on the path of public welfare, Yogi ji has given heights to progress of Uttar Pradesh, which is definitely phenomenal," he said.

Rajbhar, a former Uttar Pradesh minister and an Other Backward Classes (OBC) leader, joined the NDA in Delhi on Sunday.

The SBSP chief also attended the NDA meeting in the national capital on July 18.

Rajbhar had contested the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP), but parted ways with the party.

He supported NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election last year.

Rajbhar's party had fought the 2017 UP assembly elections in alliance with the BJP. Rajbhar was made a cabinet minister in the BJP government, but later he broke ties with the saffron party. PTI SAB AQS