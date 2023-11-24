SBSP chief Rajbhar says ministerial berth does not hold much importance to him

Bhadohi (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) Amid speculation about his induction in the Yogi Adityanath government, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday said a ministerial berth "does not hold much importance" to him.

"Remember, when I was with the Samajwadi Party, I had said that even if we do not get a single seat, we will stay with the SP," Rajbhar told reporters here when asked whether he will continue with the NDA if he is not given a ministerial berth.

On September 10, Rajbhar had expressed confidence that he along with BJP's Dara Singh Chauhan, who lost the Ghosi assembly bypoll, will be made ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government. The SBSP chief reiterated the same on November 12.

"I had spoken to the prime minister, Union home minister and (UP) chief minister. There are things, which are already decided. In the 2024 (Lok Sabha) elections, we are with the NDA.

"Ministerial berth does not hold much importance to me...it is only a means. And a person, who has tendered resignation from the minister's post for the interest of the society, what is the importance of a ministerial berth to him?" Rajbhar said.

The SBSP is growing in the state, and is active in all the 75 districts, he added.

The SBSP contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in an alliance with the Samajwadi Party, winning six seats.

Later that year, the party backed Droupadi Murmu — the NDA candidate for president — while the Samajwadi Party supported opposition's pick Yashwant Sinha. In July this year, the SBSP formally joined the NDA.

In 2017, the SBSP contested the assembly elections in an alliance with the BJP and won four seats. Rajbhar was also made a minister during Adityanath's first term as chief minister.

However, the BJP and the SBSP parted ways ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The SBSP returned to the NDA fold in July after Rajbhar's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. PTI COR NAV KVK KVK