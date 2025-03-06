SBSP functionary 'assault': Two cops suspended, party to go ahead with Mar 7 protest

Ballia (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) Two policemen were suspended over their alleged misconduct with a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) functionary on March 4, according to an official order. This, however, did not placate the party, which said it would go ahead with its March 7 protest over the incident.

SBSP national general secretary Arun Rajbhar, who is also the son of party chief and Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, cited inaction against a sub-divisional magistrate's (SDM) assistant, who was also allegedly involved in the incident, as the reason behind the party's decision to not relent.

According to Arun Rajbhar, Sub-Inspector Ranjeet Vishwakarma and Constable Shailesh allegedly misbehaved with the SBSP's Bansdih area in-charge Umapati Rajbhar on March 4.

Om Prakash Rajbhar had given police an ultimatum to take action against the two personnel till Wednesday evening.

According to the official order, Sub-Inspector Ranjeet Vishwakarma and Constable Shailesh were suspended on Wednesday night.

On the SBSP not calling off its protest despite the suspension of the two policemen, Arun Rajbhar said on Thursday that action was yet to be taken against the SDM's assistant.

Asked why no action had been taken against his assistant Deepak, Bansdih SDM Abhishek Priyadarshi told PTI that he was "not at fault".

A police complaint filed by Umapati Rajbhar claimed that a four-wheeler ran over his foot when he was in Bansdih tehsil on March 4. The SDM's assistant, Deepak, who was in the driver's seat, allegedly abused and threatened him, and reportedly called the sub-inspector.

Umapati Rajbhar was then taken to the police outpost, where he was allegedly beaten up, according to the complaint.

Deepak has also lodged a complaint against Umapati Rajbhar.