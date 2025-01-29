SC acquits man jailed for over 12 years in murder case

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted a man jailed for over 12 years in a murder case in Kerala.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan found it "very difficult" to believe the testimonies of two eyewitnesses and held the man's guilt was not proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

The top court's verdict came on an appeal filed by one Vinobhai who challenged a September 2016 judgement of the Kerala High Court upholding his conviction and life sentence in the case.

"The appellant has undergone incarceration for more than twelve years. Hence, he shall be forthwith set at liberty unless required in connection with any other case," said the bench.

Vinobhai was convicted by a trial court on murder charges and sentenced to life imprisonment.

He was accused of fatally stabbing one Ramakrishnan on December 31, 2010.

The prosecution alleged a previous enmity between Vinobhai and Ramakrishnan who was allegedly involved in the murder of the former's elder brother.

In its verdict, the bench dealt with the evidence given by two eyewitnesses and said, "The statement made by both the eyewitnesses that the appellant inflicted two to three stab wounds on the back of the deceased with a knife are omissions." Both did not report the incident to the police, it added.

The court underlined the existence of material omissions amounting to a contradiction.

"Coupled with the material omissions, if we consider the conduct of both the witnesses, their version does not inspire confidence," it said.

One of the witnesses, said the court, said Ramakrishnan was a supporter of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) whereas Vinobhai was a BJP worker.

The acquittal order set aside the high court's September 2016 judgement and the trial court's October 2012 order. PTI ABA AMK