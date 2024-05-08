SC adjourns hearing on Abbas Ansari' plea to attend non-religious ceremony of late father

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned to May 15 the hearing on a plea filed by jailed MLA Abbas Ansari seeking to attend a small intimate non-religious ceremony of his late father Mukhtar Ansari.

Advertisment

Taking note of the fact that Lok Sabha polls are going on, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan asked the lawyer appearing for Abbas Ansari to file a fresh application seeking permission to attend the ceremony after June 4.

The lawyer told the court that the MLA seeks permission to attend a small intimate non-religious ceremony of his deceased father on May 15 as he has missed all the rituals.

The top court asked the lawyer to change the date as Lok Sabha elections are underway and police authorities are busy there.

Advertisment

"Why don't you organise it after June 4? State is against your release and we are concerned about your safety as well," the bench said.

Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda in Uttar Pradesh on March 28.

On being asked by the apex court whether Abbas Ansari attended the 40th day ceremony online, his lawyer said, "The presence at the grave is required, so online presence is not meaningful. We didn't bother the State, we informed them that we are not willing to use that opportunity." The counsel appearing for the UP government informed the bench that the state had facilitated the participation through virtual mode but they received a call that he does not wish to participate.

Advertisment

The top court on Tuesday permitted Abbas Ansari to join the 40th day ritual of his deceased father through online mode.

"Meanwhile, as an interim measure, it is directed that the petitioner shall be permitted to join the 40th day ritual of his deceased father through online mode for which the State Government/Jail Authorities are directed to make necessary arrangements forthwith," the apex court had said in its order.

On March 30, Mukhtar Ansari, a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar constituency, was laid to rest in Ghazipur.

The 63-year-old, who had over 60 criminal cases against him, had been behind bars in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005.

He died on March 28 night at Rani Durgawati Medical College after being taken there from Banda jail when his health deteriorated. PTI PKS PKS KVK KVK