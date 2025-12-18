SC adjourns till January Baghel's son plea against arrest in liquor scam case

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned till January hearing on a plea by former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's son challenging his arrest in an alleged liquor scam in the state and said the matter cannot be heard piecemeal.

Chaitanya Baghel, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 18, has also challenged certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

As the hearing began, his counsel Kapil Sibal said before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi that the agency keeps on arresting someone and keeps the probe on.

"This can't go on. It is all pick and choose. Once he is released and another warrant is issued. Open ended warrant is issued now. They arrest someone and keeps the probe on. Let no coercive steps be taken," he said.

Advocate Zoheb Hossain, appearing for the ED, informed the bench that Chaitanya Baghel's bail was heard by the high court and judgment is reserved.

"What coercive steps when he is in custody? This is unheard of. He is seeking anticipatory bail in another case," he said.

The bench said the matter cannot be heard "piecemeal" and it will hear the matter in the first week of January next year.

Investigation agencies, including the CBI and ED, are probing several cases related to the Mahadev betting app and rice mills and alleged coal, liquor and DMF scams, which allegedly happened during the tenure of Bhupesh Baghel as chief minister.

Chaitanya Baghel's had petitioned the apex court challenging the Chhattisgarh High Court’s October 17 order upholding his arrest. Baghel also filed a separate petition challenging the constitutional validity of Section 50 of PMLA among other provisions of the anti-money laundering law.

On August 4, the top court censured the practice of affluent persons coming to it directly seeking relief in criminal cases and asked former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and his son to go to the high court in cases probed by central investigating agencies.