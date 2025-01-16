SC agrees to examine contempt plea of retired assistant professor seeking retiral benefits

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Supreme Court has agreed to examine a contempt petition filed by a retired assistant professor from Madhya Pradesh seeking release of pension and other retiral benefits.

On the plea filed by Dr R B Dubey, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice to Anupam Rajan, Principal Secretary of Higher Education Department, MP government.

"Issue notice, returnable on February 18, 2025. Personal presence of the alleged contemnor is not required at this stage," the bench said.

Advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey appeared for the petitioner in the case.

The contempt petition submitted that the top court in an order dated July 30, 2024 directed release of pension and other retrial benefits to him.

"However, the alleged Contemnors/Respondents have wilfully, deliberately, knowingly have breached the said order passed by this court and had not taken any action to pay the pension and other retiral benefits. Thus, the present contempt petition is being filed for committing contempt of court by the Contemnors/Respondents," the petition said.

According to the plea, the petitioner was appointed on ad-hoc as assistant professor on August 1, 1980 after selection by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission and joined the post on September 18, 1986.

Dubey applied for voluntary retirement under Rule 42(1)(a) of Pension Rules. The resignation was accepted by authorities with effect from May 10, 2003. The respondents did not count the period from August 1, 1980 to September 18, 1986 when the petitioner was serving as ad-hoc assistant professor for the purposes of calculating the pension, gratuity and other retiral benefits.

Aggrieved by the action of respondents, he filed a writ petition before the Madhya Pradesh High Court which was allowed.

Later, the state of Madhya Pradesh filed an appeal challenging the final order of the high court which was dismissed by the top court on July 30, 2024 with a direction to release the amounts as payable within six weeks.

When the amount was not paid, Dubey filed a contempt petition in the apex court.

"On August 6, 2024 the petitioner filed a representation along with the copy of order of this court and requested them to pay the pension and other retrial benefits. The period of six weeks expired on August 10, 2024, however, the alleged Contemnors / Respondents have deliberately, knowingly have not paid the same till date and thus, have breached the order of this court," the plea said. PTI PKS PKS KVK KVK