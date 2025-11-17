SC agrees to hear CPI's plea challenging order to remove flagpoles in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea filed by the Communist Party of India challenging a Madras High Court order for the removal of permanent flagpoles of political parties from public places in Tamil Nadu.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notices to the Tamil Nadu government and others, seeking their responses on the plea, and directed that status quo be maintained.

It tagged the plea with pending petitions raising similar issue.

The Madras High Court had upheld the order passed by its single judge directing all political parties and community and religious organisations to remove within 12 weeks permanent flagpoles erected by them at public places across Tamil Nadu. PTI ABA ARI