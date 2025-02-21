SC agrees to hear plea of TN Dalit Christians alleging caste-based discrimination

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine the plea of Dalit Christian villagers of Tiruchirapalli district in Tamil Nadu alleging caste-based atrocities, untouchability and discrimination in Kottapalayam Parish area.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra issued notices and sought the response of the Tamil Nadu government and church authorities by April 15.

Advocate Franklin Caesar Thomas, appearing for petitioners including J Doss Prakash highlighted the discrimination faced by the Dalit Christians of the area in day-to-day affairs.

"As of date, the petitioners along with other Dalit Catholic Christian community village dwellers are facing the following traditional practice of untouchability and the following inhuman, caste-based discrimination because of the caste aggression of the majority dominant caste community," alleged the plea.

The petitioners submitted they had made several representations to the district and state authorities on the issue but there was no proper or complete action taken by any of the authorities.

On April 30, last year, the plea said, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court dismissed the petition as it was of the view that this kind of issue could be resolved in a civil court and the ultimate decision should come from the National Commission for Minorities. PTI MNL AMK