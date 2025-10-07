SC agrees to hear plea seeking take down of video allegedly demonising Muslims

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea seeking directions to social media platform X and the handle BJP Assam Pradesh to take down a video that allegedly "openly targets, vilifies and demonizes Muslims".

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice on the application and posted it for hearing on October 28. The application claimed that the BJP's Assam unit on September 15, 2025 circulated a video showing a "grossly false narrative that depicts the takeover of Assam by Muslims if the BJP doesn't remain in power in Assam" on its official X handle BJP Assam Pradesh.

It said the video depicts the consequences of a change in the present ruling dispensation and shows visibly Muslim people (wearing skull caps and 'burqas') taking over tea estates, Guhawati airport and Guhawati town.

"It is submitted that as the ruling dispensation, BJP-Assam is bound by the Constitution of India and thereby is bound to uphold the secular values that form part of the basic structure of the Constitution. However, the video circulated by its official twitter openly targets, vilifies and demonizes Muslims," states the application filed through advocate Lzafeer Ahmad.

It said a state government is the guardian of all communities and is specifically prohibited by the Constitution from engaging in discrimination on the basis of religion, race, caste, gender and language.

"Thus, the burden of being fair, just and secular is far greater on an elected government," it said.

The application claimed the video was shared on the official X handle of BJP Assam and as on September 18, 2025 reposted 6,100 times, liked 19,000 times and viewed 4.6 million times.

"Thus, the same is required to be taken down immediately to contain any further spread of communal disharmony, unrest and enmity," it said.

The application sought directions to X India Pvt Ltd and BJP Assam Pradesh for taking down of the video posted on the social media platform.

The application was filed in a pending matter which has raised the issue of hate speeches.