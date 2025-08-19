SC allows Delhi govt to withdraw plea concerning appointments in DERC

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court has allowed the Delhi government to withdraw its plea concerning the appointment of chairperson and members of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria passed the order on Monday.

"Counsel for the petitioner (Delhi government) has filed an application seeking withdrawal of this writ petition. Hence, the application for withdrawal is allowed. Consequently, the writ petition is disposed of as withdrawn," the bench said.

The counsel appearing for the Delhi government told the bench that until regular appointments are made in accordance with the procedure prescribed by law, the services of all the existing pro tem members shall continue.

The lawyer also assured the bench that the process of regular appointments shall be completed expeditiously.

While hearing the matter in November 2023, the top court had set up a three-member selection panel to make recommendations for the appointment of two pro tem members of the DERC.

The plea was filed in the apex court by the erstwhile AAP-led Delhi government in 2023.