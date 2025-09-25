SC allows Ram Leela in UP school ground

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday disapproved the use of school grounds for religious festivities, but allowed a "Ram Leela" event being organised for a century in Uttar Pradesh's Tundla.

"Although we don't approve of holding religious festivities in school grounds, this Ramleela has been going on for the past 100 years and festivities for this year began on September 14," the bench said.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh stayed the Allahabad High Court order which barred holding of the celebrations in a state-run school ground while allowing it to continue, subject to no inconvenience being caused to students.

Staying the relevant portion of the September 22 high court order, the bench allowed the festivities to continue "subject to the condition that no inconvenience will be caused to the students and no obstruction shall be created in their sports activities".

The bench pulled up the petitioner Pradeep Singh Rana for filing the case only after the festivities began on September 14.

"This Ramleela has been going on for 100 years and you also accept this fact. Then what prevented you from moving the courts in advance and stopping the festivities. Neither you are a student nor you are parents of the students, what interest you have in stopping the festivities," the bench told him.

Rana said it was only after they started constructing a concrete wall that he had moved the high court for stay of the festivities.

The bench said given the period the festivities had been going on for, the high court ought to have asked the district administration to resolve the issue by identifying some other alternative suitable site.

The bench, therefore, directed the district administration for a proposal hearing all stakeholders before issuing final directions.

The bench said the petitioner could become a party in the proceedings before the high court.

"We request the High Court to accord a hearing not only to the petitioner, but other stakeholders as well, who also might be required to be heard before any final order is passed," it said.

The petitioner alleged the playground of the school was being used for Ram Leela between 7 pm and 10 pm, stopping students from playing in the ground, which is essentially meant for their recreational activities. PTI MNL MNL AMK AMK