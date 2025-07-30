SC-appointed panel asks authorities to remove 'black spots' in MP's Indore to improve road safety

Indore, Jul 29 (PTI) A committee appointed by the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the district administration of Indore in Madhya Pradesh to complete the task of eliminating all the 'black spots' or dangerous road locations with a history of frequent accidents in the city as soon as possible, an official said.

Chairman of the Supreme Court-appointed road safety committee and former apex court judge Abhay Manohar Sapre gave this direction.

After a review meeting with the administration, Justice Sapre inspected the identified 'black spots' in the city and took stock of the improvement work underway there, the official said.

Justice Sapre asked the local officials to get the construction work of the roads evaluated and asked that action be taken against the contractors concerned if negligence is found.

Talking to reporters, district magistrate Ashish Singh said, "Justice Sapre has told us that just as Indore is continuously performing excellently in the field of cleanliness, work needs to be done in road safety in the city." Justice Sapre directed the administration to run an intensive campaign in the city to ensure that the rules of wearing helmets and seat belts are followed by the vehicle riders, he said.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had recently expressed displeasure over the blatant violation of traffic rules by the people in Indore, and stressed the need to take strict steps to curb this trend.