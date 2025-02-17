SC appoints Forest Research Institute to prepare plan for Delhi's green cover

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday appointed the Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, to prepare an action plan for enhancing the national capital's green cover and gave it one month to file an affidavit setting out timelines and the requirement of funds.

The plan will include a massive tree plantation drive.

"We grant time of one month to FRI to file a compliance affidavit. The affidavit shall be submitted to the amicus curiae in the case," a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said.

The apex court had earlier directed the Delhi government and the civic agencies to convene a meeting and discuss comprehensive measures on the issue while observing that people were feeling the heat due to the loss of a green cover.

The bench had expected the forest department and the tree authority to keep vigil on the activity of illegal damage to trees in Delhi, the court said.