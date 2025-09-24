SC asks builder to refund over Rs 43 lakh with 18% interest

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed a real estate firm to refund over Rs 43 lakh to a plot buyer with 18 per cent interest.

The top court enhanced the compensation originally ordered by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), which had fixed the rate at 9 percent on more than Rs 43 lakh to be paid by M/s Business Park Town Planners Ltd.

A bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih partly allowed the appeal of one Rajnish Sharma against the firm.

He alleged undue delay, unfair charges, and harassment over a plot booking made in 2006.

“Keeping in mind the overall conduct of the respondent: the delay caused by it in offering the plot, the fact that the respondent charged the appellant delay compensation @ 18% p.a. on the due amount, and the long wait that the appellant had to endure over a period of a decade, causing harassment and anxiety, which are writ large, we find that this is an appropriate case where refund of the principal amount with interest @ 9% p.a., as awarded by the NCDRC, will not serve the ends of justice,” Justice Datta wrote in the judgement.

The bench said it cannot be permitted to escape with a nominal liability for its default, while it charged interest at the rate of 18 percent on default committed by the purchaser.

“Although, the rate of interest charged by the builder cannot be granted to the buyer as a rule of thumb, however, in the present case, equity and fairness demands that the respondent be put to the same rigours for charging 18% interest and face consequences similar to those imposed on the appellant for default committed by him. If we hold otherwise, we will be perpetuating a manifestly wrong bargain,” it said.

On March 10, 2006, Rajnesh Sharma booked a plot in the respondent’s project “Park Land” for Rs 36.03 lakh and paid Rs 7.86 lakh upfront.

According to the agreement, which was signed in December 2007, the firm was bound to deliver possession within 24 months of approval of service plans.

The contract also had a provision of 18 per cent annual penalty on buyers for late payments.

By 2011, the purchaser had paid nearly Rs 29 lakh but instead of handing over the original plot, the builder allegedly offered an alternative one citing layout changes, and demanded an extra Rs 2.30 lakh.

Despite repeated payments, totalling Rs 43.13 lakh by 2015, possession was never delivered.

The builder, instead, charged Sharma interest at 18 per cent on alleged delays in his payments.

Sharma terminated the agreement in March 2017 and demanded a refund along with damages.

He later moved to the NCDRC in 2018.

The apex consumer panel disposed of the complaint in January 2023, directing the builder to refund the principal amount with 9 per cent yearly interest and litigation costs of Rs 25,000.