SC asks CBI to place on record case diary of ex-MP Vivekananda Reddy's murder

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday asked the CBI to place on record the case diary of the murder of former Congress MP Y S Vivekananda Reddy, brother of the late Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, and placed the matter for April 22.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta asked the probe agency to file the document in digital form after Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the CBI, said the case diary comprises 60 volumes.

At the outset, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for petitioner Suneetha Narreddy, Vivekananda Reddy's daughter, said two-three issues in the matter require detailed hearing.

The bench then posted for April 22 the hearing on her plea challenging a Telangana High Court order that granted anticipatory bail to YSR Congress Party MP Y S Avinash Reddy, Vivekananda Reddy's nephew, in the murder case.

Vivekananda Reddy was found killed at his residence in Pulivendula in Kadapa district on the night of March 15, 2019, weeks before the assembly polls in the southern state. The case was initially probed by a Special Investigation Team of the state Crime Investigation Department but was handed over to the CBI in July 2020.

The CBI filed the charge sheet in the case on October 26, 2021 and followed it up with a supplementary charge sheet on January 31, 2022.

On July 18 last year, the top court had asked the CBI to place on record a copy of the charge sheet filed in the case.

Narreddy had earlier submitted before the top court that the CBI was directed to conclude its probe in her father's murder case by June 30 last year, but the high court, on the other hand, granted anticipatory bail to Avinash Reddy.

The high court granted anticipatory bail to Avinash Reddy on May 31, 2023 and directed him not to leave the country without the CBI's permission till the investigation was complete.

Avinash Reddy is a cousin of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSR's son, and is under the CBI scanner and has been examined by the agency several times in connection with the case.

His father Y S Bhaskar Reddy was arrested by the CBI on April 16, last year, in connection with the killing of Vivekananda Reddy. PTI MNL MNL MIN MIN